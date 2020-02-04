advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some events in the Midlands in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Put life on site to the test.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, some rock legends take place in the Colonial Life Arena.

KISS will bring the “End of the Road Tour” to the Colonial Life Arena on February 11, 2020.

The band also announced that Van Halen’s former singer, David Lee Roth, will be a special guest.

The concert starts at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets are now available from ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and personally at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena,

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will come on stage in Colombia this year.

The concert takes place on in the Colonial Life Arena Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.It is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

For ticket information please click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/734667?awtrc=true

The City of Colombia will turn red in the fight against heart disease next month.

On February 7, 2020, the city will host its annual Go red for women’s day party at the Drew Wellness Center.

The event will include health checkups and information to support women with heart disease.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women.

The event is free of charge and open to the public from 12 noon to 2 pm.

