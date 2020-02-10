advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some Valentine’s Week events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Grab your calendars and convince yourself of Local Living. Rock legends take the stage this week.

KISS brings the “End of the Road Tour” to the Colonial Life Arena on February 11, 2020.

The band announced that David Lee Roth was included as a special guest in the final stages of the “END OF THE ROAD TOUR”.

Tickets for the general public are now available. The concert is at 7.30 p.m.

After a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Tickets for the general public are available at ticketmaster.com. LiveNation.com and personally at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena,

Also this week you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in the open air South Carolina State Museum.

Cupid under the stars is scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020.

The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It includes tours of the museum galleries, a special planetarium show, and even champagne.

According to the organizers, on a romantic tour of museum galleries, guests can discover artifacts related to some of South Carolina’s great love stories.

For more information, click here http://scmuseum.org/amore/

