Crysty Vaughan takes a look at events around Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – It’s the most edible time of the year!

It is ‘Restaurant week “ in Colombia.

The Food Festival gives you the opportunity to try the different menus in the Midlands and try specialties and discounts in participating restaurants.

Restaurants are usually quickly manned during the week, so reservations are recommended.

If you want to try new restaurants, the restaurant week now runs until January 19, 2020.

Information on participating restaurants and menus can be found here https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/

He is ready to bring his Delicious tour to the Colonial Life Arena on July 27, 2020 but Justin Bieber is making news for another reason.

The pop star announced that he was fighting Lyme disease and said he had only recently been diagnosed.

Bieber says he gets the right treatment and will be back better than ever.

