Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the special events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – It’s the most edible time of the year!

It is ‘Restaurant week “ in Colombia.

The Food Festival gives you the opportunity to try the different menus in the Midlands and try specialties and discounts in participating restaurants.

Restaurants are usually quickly manned during the week, so reservations are recommended.

If you want to try new restaurants, the restaurant week now runs until January 19, 2020.

Information on participating restaurants and menus can be found here https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/

It’s not part of the restaurant week, but how about some oysters and a barbecue? It’s all for a good cause.

The The Richland County Coroner’s Foundation hosts its annual Oyster Roast and low country boil.

It will take place on Thursday, January 16, at 6 p.m. in the hall at the end of the Senate.

You can find information about tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/d/5

