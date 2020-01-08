advertisement

Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A country legend will be in town this weekend.

Country music legend Alan Jackson comes to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson brings his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, famer Alan Jackson’s Country Music Hall in South Carolina will bring decades of hits. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena or at alanjackson.com/tour. There you will find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and much more.

And that’s not all country fans have to offer. Jason Aldean will open the “We Back Tour” here in Columbia on January 30, 2020 at the Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information https://www.jasonaldean.com/tour/6004

