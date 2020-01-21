advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Midlands Happenings in Local Living, including upcoming concerts at CLA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia will turn red in the fight against heart disease next month.

On February 7, 2020, the city is hosting its annual Go Red for Women Day Party at the Drew Wellness Center.

The event will include health checkups and information to support women with heart disease.

According to health experts, heart disease is the number one cause of death in women.

The event is free of charge and open to the public from 12 noon to 2 pm.

WHERE: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 1201 Walker Solomon Way Columbia, SC 29204,

advertisement

WHO: Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine, representative of the American Heart Association, city officials, survivors of heart disease and community leaders.

WHEN: Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

REGISTER HERE: https://goredcolumbia2020.eventbrite.com

JASON ALDEAN IN CONCERT

Mark your calendar country music fans in our look at Local Living.

Jason Aldean will start the “We Back Tour” here in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena on January 30, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information https://www.jasonaldean.com/tour/6004

Just announced Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will come on stage in Colombia this year.

The concert takes place on in the Colonial Life Arena Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.

It is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

advertisement