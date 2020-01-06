advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the January events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – country music legend Alan Jackson comes to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson brings his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, famer Alan Jackson’s Country Music Hall in South Carolina will bring decades of hits. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena or at alanjackson.com/tour. There you will find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and much more.

When a movie is on your to do list, you can watch the latest adaptation of “Little Women”.

Our own Matt Perron tried it out and published this review in our Monday films at Five.

Video courtesy of Columbia Pictures

