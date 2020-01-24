advertisement

The South Carolina State Museum reveals the secrets of one of the most revolutionary literary detectives in history.

You can check that Sherlock Holmes International Exhibition in the museum.

The exhibition will guide guests through the methods and inventions of the fictional characters.

Museum officials say, “The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes” features original manuscripts and contemporary artifacts, investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes, and interactive crime-finding opportunities.

For more information, click here http://scmuseum.org/sherlock/

You can visit the Edventure Children’s Museum this weekend toSnowville.

The annual exhibition offers indoor snow tubing, sock ice hockey, snowy scientific experiments and much more.

Snowville will be with Edventure until February 29, 2020.

For more information, click here: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/calendar

