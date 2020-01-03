advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some events at CLA in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – This is Crysty Vaughan with a look at Local Living.

You can have fun in the Colonial Life Arena on Friday.

The Harlem Globetrotter will be in town on Friday January 3rd to have some fun on the pitch.

They will showcase their talents in a show called “Pushing the Limits” Friday at 7pm.

Tickets are now available at https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2

And there are other big concerts in the Colonial Life Arena, including one this month.

advertisement

Country music legend Alan Jackson comes to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Jackson brings his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, famer Alan Jackson’s Country Music Hall in South Carolina will bring decades of hits. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Lexington Medical Center box office in the Colonial Life Arena or at alanjackson.com/tour. There you will find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and much more.

Just announced Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will come on stage in Colombia this year.

The concert takes place on in the Colonial Life Arena Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.

It is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

Tickets will be available from Friday, January 10th, 10am.

advertisement