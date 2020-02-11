advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some concerts and events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Mark your calendars, the 10th annual Carnival Columbia Festival, and the parade for Saturday, February 22, at City Roots.

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, the legendary Mardi Gras Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. on Airport Boulevard, followed by the Mardi Gras Festival from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

More than 20 local bands will perform at the annual event.

Tickets cost five dollars for adults and are free for children under the age of 12.

For festival information and ticket information, click here http://www.mardigrascolumbia.com

KISS will bring the “End of the Road Tour” to the Colonial Life Arena tonight, on February 11, 2020.

The band announced that David Lee Roth was included as a special guest in the final stages of the “END OF THE ROAD TOUR”.

Tickets for the general public are available. The concert is at 7.30 p.m.

