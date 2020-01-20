advertisement

The matchup for Super Bowl 54 in Miami is ready. The Chiefs of Kansas City play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL championship. Both teams have local connections.

Robbie Gould of the 49ers is a former Penn State Nittany Lion who played his high school ball for Central Mountain in Clinton County. From there it went on to Beaver Stadium and finally the Chicago Bears.

Gould be addicted to the giants after the bears cut him. He has been a 49er in the last three seasons. Gould went three to three in field goals in the Sunday-evening game.

Brett Veach was a star who fell back with the Red Tornadoes from Mount Carmel Area. He graduated from Delaware and moved on to a job at the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles. Veach went to the Kansas City Chiefs when Andy Reid became head coach. Veach was named general manager in 2017, at the time the youngest general manager of the National Football League.

The Chiefs play in their first Super Bowl in 50 years. They play a 1.5 point favorite in Miami.

