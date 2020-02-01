advertisement

The fortune cookie market on Forest Hill Boulevard is a big deal among aspiring, creative chefs.

By J. Miller, special for the post

The place: Fortune Cookie Oriental supermarket, West Palm Beach

advertisement

The reason to go: this East Asian market, which provides ingredients for Japanese, Korean, Thai and Taiwanese cuisine, is a big deal for the new generation of chefs in South Florida.

Why is it worth visiting:

You might think you are in the wrong place to get to unfamiliar areas when you come across the nondescript building on the south side of busy Forest Hill Boulevard. But west of I-95, the fortune cookie market has been a source of a variety of East Asian products for 40 years. Now, with current owner Geoffrey Yao, a new group of local chefs are finding help for global dishes that they are inspired to prepare.

“We exchange a lot of ideas,” says Yao about his relationship with the chefs.

During a recent visit to the store, we overheard a customer asking about pineapple vinegar. We watched the conversation around the corridor with fascination and found Yao and Jeffrey Schlissel from Bacon Cartel, an online shop run by a local chef that offers batch-smoked meat products and vegetables, graters and catering. Among other things, they talked about vinegar.

When asked how he found out about the vinegar, Schlissel said he was participating in a fundraiser for Bahamian families when Delray chef Emerson Frisbie asked him to try.

“And everything on that day was like” We got it from Geoff, “said Schlissel.” In the culinary community, we really look at what Geoff has to offer. “

Before buying the market, Yao worked in New York as a supplier to his family’s food import business. His region was Florida and he came in and talked to the previous owner about his desire to free himself from his family and try his own business.

“He made me a good deal and I came here and bought it,” says Yao, 40, the American-born son of Taiwanese parents who emigrated to this country for educational opportunities. Yao’s father worked as a chartered accountant at the United Nations in New York.

Five years after buying the fortune cookie, the market is the focal point for the hard-to-find culinary products, both for chefs and home cooks. A popular dish cooked by home cooks is red curry.

“You can come to my shop and do it for $ 10,” says Yao.

Young fans of Korean soap operas sometimes go to the fortune cookie market and look for Ramyeon (Korean instant noodles). (Photo by SouthofSouthernPhotographer.com)

Yao’s younger customers may not be as interested in such a kitchen, but they come in for other curiosities. Almost the entire wall to the left of the entrance consists of items such as pocky sticks, fruit candies and Hello Kitty marshmallows filled with matcha. These are not the only things that are popular with the younger customers of the market. Young fans of Korean soap operas sometimes come looking for Ramyeon (Korean instant noodles). You don’t always know the product name, but you know it by sight.

Until then, you don’t need to know what you are looking for to shop here. There is a lot to discover in the corridors. In a way, shopping at Fortune Cookie is similar to shopping at Target – you will do many things that you didn’t know you needed.

The info: Fortune Cookie Oriental Supermarket is located at 2700 Forest Hill Blvd. in West Palm Beach; 561-433-5818

_

J. Miller, a photographer and author from West Palm Beach, is on Instagram @SouthofSouthern. Subscribe to the weekly “At the Table” newsletter from Liz Balmaseda, editor-in-chief of Post Food and Dining, to learn more about food and dining. Follow her on Instagram @silkpalm.

advertisement