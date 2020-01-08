advertisement

A local emergency has now been set up for a mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley after heavy rains led to concerns about possible landslides.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) activated its five-unit Emergency Operations Center in Baker Trails Village on Monday with the evacuation announcement, an announcement that continued Tuesday.

advertisement

• READ MORE: Local emergency situation for mobile home park in Chilliwack Valley

Until Wednesday, crews had the opportunity to enter the landslide area and clear debris from a berm behind the houses.

A message on the FVRD Emergency Operations Center website said the evacuation order for the five homes and the evacuation alarm for the remaining homes had been removed.

“The area is safe to be inside and safe for evacuated residents to return home.”

The mobile home park is two miles from the Vedder Bridge below the Promontory.

E FVRD area director Orion Engar said there is a berm in the back of Baker Trails with some cramps in it, so the evacuation order was given as a precaution.

“We don’t stand a chance,” he said.

But heavy rains ceased Wednesday allowing crews to move in and clear debris from the berms.

Residents of the five units were temporarily using emergency accommodation at a Chilliwack hotel. Emergency assistance services were located at the FVRD’s main office in Chilliwack.

• RELATED: Three properties in Chilliwack with evacuation orders

• RELATED: Crews on the road like ‘trees, limbs, mud’ covering South Surrey train tracks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else to report on? Email:

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

States have declared a state of emergency for a mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley due to heavy rains and the potential for debris flow since January 7, 2020. (GoogleMaps)

advertisement