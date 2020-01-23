advertisement

Eating in the suburbs: This pizza and pasta restaurant on western Lake Worth Beach also serves well-prepared steaks.

THE RESTAURANT:

Cucina Moderna is an Italian place that has built up a loyal following after our visit on Saturday evening. The dining room was so full that we waited 20 minutes for a table. If you want to see why, just check out the swarms of customers about the place on OpenTable.com. The decor is clean and modern. A wood stove and an ice chest dominate the back of the room. There are about a dozen tables in the dining room and a few more on the sidewalk outside. This location is in a Publix mall. Cucina Moderna plans a second place west of Boynton Beach.

THE FOOD:

The restaurant serves pasta, pizza, fish, steaks, chicken, sandwiches, salads and soups. Most pasta dishes cost between $ 16 and $ 25. The most expensive product, the Mediterranean seafood pasta bowl, costs $ 28. Before 6:00 p.m., prices are cheaper if the “Sunset menu” offers discounts. The Cucina Moderna offers a list of 20 wines and half a dozen draft beers, including Stella Artois and local beers from Due South and Funky Buddha.

GOOD BIT:

The filet mignon ($ 25) was excellent. The meat was tender and the steak was marinated in mushrooms and a rich confit sauce. We also liked the healthy nut salad ($ 13 plus $ 12 for a salmon accompaniment) and ice cream ($ 7).

NOT SO EXCITING:

Our only criticism was that the crust of our 16-inch vegetarian cake ($ 23) was moist. The outer crust ring was crispy, but the middle one was flaccid. We’re assuming it’s not easy to crunch a vegetable-laden cake like ours, but wood-burning ovens usually burn hot enough to do the trick.

THE SERVICE:

Friendly and efficient, even with a full dining room. In a little mishap, our server mixed up bills and charged us the wrong amount, but this bug was quickly fixed.

BEST REASON FOR RETURN:

Not too casual, not too formal – Cucina Moderna creates a good balance.

THE INFORMATION:

The Cucina Moderna is located at 9835 Lake Worth Road, 561-623-0094. It is open from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

_

