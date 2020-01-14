advertisement

EXETER, Pa. – The Lewises make room on the wall in their auction hall for something special.

“I was initiated into the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame,” said Linda Lewis.

Linda’s family started Chuck’s Auction Service in Exeter in the 1970s. That’s where she started on the auction block.

advertisement

“Many auctioneers go to the auctioneer’s school. There are several all over the country. I really didn’t have time to do that, so one day they just told you to come and sell, so I got up and tried it and I was really nervous. Now it doesn’t really bother me to be there, “Linda said.

Linda’s husband Jim is also in the gallery of honor. Both are now part of 62 members. Linda is the second woman who has ever received the honor.

“I actually find it amazing and humiliating,” she said.

“It is an honor, there is no honor higher in the association than betting. In 2005 I had the honor of being initiated by my colleagues and in fact we had a great time in the past year to keep Linda a secret because it is an anonymous vote, “said Jim Lewis.

The Lewises say that the company has changed a lot since the center opened 40 years ago, but they are ready to take on those challenges together

“Just like retail stores and many people want, as Corey advertises, a bid from your bathtub if you want, and we just opened an online department a few months ago where you can literally bid on 2 o ‘s early in the morning, “Jim said.

.

advertisement