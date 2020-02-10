advertisement

Two local apprentices will represent their employers and the Derby College Group (DCG) in a new national competition for hairdressers and barbers-in-training today.

Sally Heyes, 19, of Ockbrook and Sam Winson, 20, of Allestree will participate in the regional round of the competition, organized by Concept hair magazine, to be held at Stephenson College in Coalville today.

Sally, a former student of the West Park school, is an apprentice at the Anya Mae lounge at Derwent Business Center, Clarke Street.

She participates in the coloring contest that she will create before the competition, then style the day ready for judgment.

Apprentice barber, Sam, former student of Woodlands School, works for Robert Ashley Barbering in Chester Green and will cut and style a “Great Gatsby” style for the competition.

They were introduced to the competition by DCG evaluator Tracy Eaton who said, “Sally and Sam were chosen for their skills and work ethic. They have natural abilities and I think they will do well in competition.

“The fact that this new competition is aimed at apprentices should, we hope, raise the profile of apprenticeship for both young people and employers.

If successful, Sally and Sam will face the winners of the other five regional events in the national finals at the l’Oréal Professionnel Academy in London in March, where they will compete to be named the very first Concept Hair Apprentice of the Year.

Sally said, “I am really looking forward to competing because it is a great opportunity to show off my skills. I like to create bright colors and I have a very contemporary look.

“I was told at school that learning hairstyling was” not a decent job “but there is a lot to learn and it is certainly not an easy race.”

Sam continued, “We only have 45 minutes to cut, dry and style during the day. Although I am used to the time constraints, the pressure will be monitored much more by the judges.

“It’s good to get out of your comfort zone and test yourself in competition. My model is my boss Robert Ashley, so I’m sure he will help me stay calm. “

Robert Ashley began his career as an apprentice at Derby College and returned there both as a guest speaker and a member of the Hairdressing and Barber Council.

He concluded: “Competitions like these are a great way to showcase skills, but also help build self-confidence.

“It is important that we, as professionals, train the next generation through structured learning programs and it is great that this competition is only for young people who are learning on the job with the support of colleges.”

