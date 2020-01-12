advertisement

Lleyton Hewitt’s former West Lakes luxury home is up for sale again – five years after it was sold for a loss.

The South Australian tennis ace sold the waterfront mansion in 2014 for nearly $ 2.2 million after it was bought in 2003 for $ 3.2 million. It had been on the market for five years when it was bought by businessman Emmanouel Pishas.

The three bedroom property at Martin Court 29 is being sold by Klemich Real Estate. The expression of interest ends on February 18. No price guide was advertised.

The house on the lake has a heated indoor pool, three bars, a waterfall, a fitness room and a cinema room.

Mr. Pishas, ​​who moves to Prospect for family and business reasons, said he loved living on the 801 m² property.

“It is very difficult to find a house with this amount of open space,” he said.

“When I went through the front doors for the first time, I knew immediately that I had to live here. I will miss it because of the calm. When I sit in my office you can see the lake and the oarsmen. As a home office, you can’t beat that – it’s amazing. “

Mr. Pishas said he “spent a lot” during his time on the property, including installing a 15kW solar system with 60 panels, changing the overall lighting, and updating the audiovisual equipment.

“Even though the house was still new, it was old in the sense that the TVs were all analog and I had to install digital and new cinema equipment. It had a huge TV downstairs, but it was useless.”

The house was in the spotlight last June when the police were called to investigate a suspected Molotov cocktail attack.

Mr. Pishas said the incident was minor and may have been related to his high profile former owner.

“But honestly, it’s peaceful and calm and I didn’t have any problems – and I wouldn’t change the life on the lake I’m on now for anywhere else by the sea,” he said.

Lead agent Penny Riggs said the property was “ahead of its time” and perfect for the entertainer.

“It’s great and the location is just breathtaking … the location of the house faces the water so it’s a beautiful aspect,” she said.

“It is really meant for the entertainer. It has this amazing covered outdoor entertainment area with a built-in kitchen and bar, so it would have been one of the first in Adelaide to turn it into a house. “

And although the property doesn’t want much, there is an obvious gap.

“No, there is no tennis court,” said Mrs. Riggs.

“Lleyton must have trained elsewhere … but there’s the indoor pool.”

