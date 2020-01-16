advertisement

There is no stop Lizzo’s sexuality, no matter how much you disagree with his mark of body positivity. The Grammy-nominated singer (eight to be exact) is currently in New Zealand for FOMO 2020 where she has brought her #blackgirlmagic to beautiful beaches and social media for all of her enemies to see.

Lizzo posted a video wearing a sparkly gold bikini and it reminded us that, yes, a bikini is sexy, but the sexiest thing you can wear is confidence.

Lizzo twisted, tanned and threw her natural hair on the beach as if she was photographing the cover of Sports Illustrated and we are so much for that! May we take a moment to appreciate her big bouncy braids and credit her personal styling unit Shelby Swain (aka The Beyonce of baby hair) for keeping her curls popping around the world.

Lizzo continues to live his best life despite the negative reactions from critics who think it’s too much or too much gimmick. Lizzo’s statement on the magic of melanin comes after fitness expert Jillian Michaels wondered why we celebrate Lizzo’s body and overall health.

Flash info, Lizzo does a great job celebrating in a society that does not prefer their plus size women at all. So if you have a problem with Lizzo, you have a problem with the many women who look like him and who consider him a lesson in self-esteem.

We will keep our eyes on our calendar for more trips from Lizzo to New Zealand.

