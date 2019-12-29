advertisement

NEW YORK – The pioneering singer and rapper Lizzo has been named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press.

Chosen by the entertainment staff of the news cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell”. Although she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo made her major label debut on “Cuz I Love You” this year, and the success has made her the leading nomination at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she won eight awards.

Outside of music, Lizzo convinced fans for promoting body positivity and condemning fatty shame. Her live performances were revered and the 31-year-old, classically trained flutist has profiled herself as an independent and touring artist for years. She performed with Prince on his 2014 album “Plectrumelectrum”, which was released two years before his death.

Lizzo also had a role in the film “Hustlers”, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, and she spoke a character in the animated picture “UglyDolls”.

Lizzo was also named Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine.

