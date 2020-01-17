advertisement

Lizzo used the 2019 American Music Awards to give him status as a style star. The 31-year-old beauty was stunned on the red carpet wearing a custom Valentino orange ruffle dress. She paired the look with white shoes and blingy earrings. It was not her luxurious nails that we noticed or stopped on all her bling. It was her tiny tiny purse that she was carrying delicately while laying on the red carpet.

advertisement

The little purse was a fashion statement in itself, leading to a ton of memes. Yes, the handbag is real. It’s a Le Petit Chiquito handbag ($ 300.00, modaoperandi.com) and you can get a similar one at Moda Operandi. The bag is actually part of a long necklace and I love that Lizzo just carried the bag. Everyone wanted to know exactly what Lizzo was carrying in this bag. Well, she posted a video on her Instagram, sharing exactly what’s in her bag with her fans and followers. And it was absolutely hilarious.

She used a mini Jacquemus Le Chiquito lavender bag ($ 459.00, modesens.com). Although you cannot purchase this color, there is one available for $ 459.00. You can get a brand new one in a different color for less.

Someone off camera says, “Hey Lizzo, do you have a pencil?” And she takes one out of the purse, replying, “You know I got you.” She also asks, “Where’s the remote control? And Lizzo continues to pull it out of the little bag. Lizzo then says: “Bitch, I’m hungry” and takes out some Pringles, asking the friend off camera: “Do you want chips?” Then she asks: “Where the hell is my wine ?!” And she pulls out a purse bottle. The friend asks, “Girl, what are you wearing tonight?” And Lizzo released a set of neon green lace to which her friend said: “Ah shit, it’s cute like shit, wassup ?!”

The video ends with her coming out 26 “of weaving from her bag and her look exasperated and giving and saying,” Girl, what the fuck, Shelby, I have no room for that in my bag. “We all know how it feels when a friend wants you to keep something else in your already wrapped purse.

Beauties, what items would we be surprised to find in YOUR handbag? Share with us in the comments!

DO NOT MISS:

Lizzo’s fashion statements during SNL hinted that she would come for this Icon Spot style

You hate Lizzo’s sex appeal because she’s fat

Find out what Meghan Markle, Cardi B., Lizzo and Zendaya all have in common in fashion

20 photos

advertisement