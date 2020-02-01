advertisement

It seems like Harry Styles can’t hurt these days.

After releasing his second solo album acclaimed by critics and the public last month, the former boybander then went on to charm everyone’s beyjaysus with his cover of “ Juice ” by Lizzo. He made no secret of his love for Lizzo, calling him “ exactly what you want from an artist ” and also played the song live at his own concerts.

If you haven’t seen it yet, its BBC Live Lounge performance is well worth the detour. Hell, even Lizzo herself went on Twitter to compliment him – and now she went further by performing the song live with him.

Lizzo was playing a pre-Super Bowl show for Sirius FM in Miami when Styles made a surprise appearance during his set.

The pair danced and flirted through the song and that’s exactly the kind of comeback you want for the weekend.

Watch it below:

Tonight was good as hell 🙌 @lizzo @Harry_Styles #PandoraMusic pic.twitter.com/Jef6uhlCOT

– Pandora (@pandoramusic) January 31, 2020

the best thing that could have happened, harry and lizzo happen together pic.twitter.com/CbKXVQNHN4

– gabri. THANKS HARRY (@isharrypride) January 31, 2020

VIDEO || Upclose video of Harry and Lizzo running the juice pic.twitter.com/bCwzveubJm

– 1D updates! (@ With1DNews) January 31, 2020

