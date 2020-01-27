advertisement

As you may know, the Grammys were held in Los Angeles last night – but the biggest musical evening was somewhat overshadowed by the death of one of the city’s most famous adopted sons.

Yesterday morning, Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The basketball star’s death was marked at the Grammys by several artists who recognized him.

Lizzo opened the series with two of his hits, which announced ‘Tonight is for Kobe’ before embarking on ‘Cuz I Love You’ and ‘Truth Hurts’.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys played with Boyz II Men and she also made reference to the passing of the great NBA retiree saying, “To be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero. We are literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. “

The ceremony was held at the Staples Center, where Bryant’s former team, the Lakers, play their games.

She continued, “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, our hearts, our prayers. Their minds are in this building. I just want everyone take a moment and hold them inside of you.

“We never imagined in a million years that we were going to start the series like this. Never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a little bit what we’re all feeling right now. “

She then performed an obsessive a capella version of the 70s song Motown “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” with the soul group.

