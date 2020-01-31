advertisement

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the weekend events in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – In our view of Local Living, we address all directions! Our Curtis Wilson looks behind the scenes and examines the latest exhibition in conversation with the museum’s Jared Glover.

The South Carolina State Museum reveals the secrets of one of the most revolutionary literary detectives in history.

You can check that Sherlock Holmes International Exhibition in the museum.

The exhibition will guide guests through the methods and inventions of the fictional characters.

Museum officials say, “The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes” features original manuscripts and contemporary artifacts, investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes, and interactive crime-solving opportunities.

advertisement

For more information, click here http://scmuseum.org/sherlock/

advertisement