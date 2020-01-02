advertisement

Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 0

Records and landmarks are consistently surpassed as Liverpool’s relentless red machine continues to work. This victory was more of an effort in the end; Although Liverpool initially threatened a goal scoring game, the game was pretty flat for a long time, but a two-goal lead didn’t flatter the home team and the overall meaning lies in the fact that Jürgen Klopp’s players are now unbeaten in the Premier League for a whole year.

Nobody has done that yet, and no other Premier League team has made it through the festive season without losing points.

Liverpool faced lively opponents in Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United. All teams were in great shape, but every obstacle was cleared. With this third win in the series, a lead of 13 points at the top of the table was restored with a game in hand.

The only reason for optimism for those concerned that the title race may be over is that there has been a demonstrable drop in performance in these three games. Leicester was stylishly routed, wolves were a much closer deal and although the outcome of this game was never questioned from the moment Liverpool took an early lead, there were too many slack passes and missed opportunities for that after a brilliant start domestic audience likes it.

If Liverpool is stressful, it only proves that it is people, even though they may have just mastered a difficult situation. In the second half of Sadio Mané, no unnecessary exertion was required and all Anfield guests were able to relax a little.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after Liverpool’s first goal against Sheffield United in Anfield. Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Liverpool had the best possible start with a goal in less than four minutes. It was a classic quick shot with a minimum of touch, Virgil van Dijk picked up Andy Robertson’s run on the left and Mohamed Salah was ready and waiting for the low flank to get a clear finish the first time.

And although the margins were quite good on this occasion, there was no need for VAR interference. Robertson had perfectly timed his touchline run to stay in the lead, although his job was made easier when the chasing George Baldock slipped onto the lawn, and Salah was smart enough to delay his step toward the ball until the Moment was right.

If that hadn’t been the opening Sheffield United had hoped for, it could have been worse a few minutes later when lively Salah broke into a pass from Jordan Henderson and Dean Henderson fought off the tip of his finger with another first shot.

Liverpool moved the ball confidently with players mostly composed in their own half as at an exhibition. At one point, Robertson found Trent Alexander-Arnold with a covered pass from one sideline to the other, only to send the ball back immediately in the direction it had come to find Roberto Firmino in the penalty area.

When Georginio Wijnaldum narrowly missed Mané’s pass in the middle of the first half, it was feared that another breakthrough was imminent. However, Mané chose the wrong option when Henderson moved half of the field to free him, United defenders have to shoot back and cut the cross.

It wasn’t all one-way – Lys Mousset could have done better than taming Alisson with an unmarked John Fleck calling for the ball on the long post – but United was again committed to Dean Henderson as Mané an Alexander Arnold request prompted Salah and the goalkeeper had to fend off a shot on goal.

Liverpool was most fluent when it came to attacking the counter at high speed rather than trying to fight through an overfilled defense. United knew that, but was still forced to report occasionally to try to restore conditions.

Liverpool has not been as sharp as it has been in recent weeks. A couple of passports went astray, and especially Firmino’s touch left him in promising situations, and despite an abundance of possessions in and around the blades, they were unable to help guide them before the break.

Firmino narrowly missed the goal at the beginning of the second half before Salah almost scored an unusual goal with a shot that went through a crowd of defenders and came back from a surprised Henderson right post. The goalkeeper saw the ball at the last moment, but acted quickly enough to prevent it from dripping over his line.

Mané’s goal, just after the hour, came from his own determined glitch on the right. He fed Salah in the middle and kept running so that the back pass found him in front of the gate where he could beat Henderson on the second try.

It was a goal that was much less scruffy than it looked. The first pass from Robertson to Mané was excellent, Mané’s intelligent run was even better, and the coolness of Salah’s last pass was almost sublime. He might not have intended that, but it worked, and everything works for Liverpool right now and little else matters. – Guardian

