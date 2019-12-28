advertisement

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskaya and his players have responded admirably to their opponent after their victory in the English Premier League on Boxing Day.

Solskaya and his players produced their worst performances of the season after a 2-0 defeat at Watford Basement last weekend, but they were able to win 4-1 on Thursday night against Newcastle United.

Manchester United have had to back down after Matt Longstaff struck a blow to the McPhinns at Old Trafford for two goals in two games against the Red Devils.

Matty Longstaff is Sean Longstaff’s younger brother, and he was responsible for the only goal of the game when the two teams met earlier this season as Newcastle United defeated Manchester United 1-0 at home before the international break. :

Anthony Martial struck twice in the middle of the half, except for the first two strikes of the first half – forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to give Manchester United a comprehensive victory.

Manchester United had hoped for a win on Saturday for the trip to Benley, but they would be without Scott McTomey, who suffered a knee injury to Maggie.

The Scottish international has replaced Paul Pogba in the half, and the expected Frenchman is expected to replace Burnley at Turf Moore at the start of the weekend.

Manchester United XI (4-3-3). David De Gee; Aaron Van-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

