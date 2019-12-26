advertisement

Liverpool is said to be the capital in south-west Sydney and the third business district of Sydney if one takes into account the existing infrastructure and services of the suburb, according to a real estate expert.

Real estate prices in Liverpool’s blue-chip suburbs such as Pleasure Point, Voyager Point and Sandy Point could also be isolated from the ups and downs of the housing market fluctuations due to their proximity to existing roads and pristine waterfront locations.

McGrath agent Eva Frketic said that Shire expats, in particular, are expected to have high demand in the region.

“An undervalued driver of the Liverpool property market is the Georges River and the associated waterways. These are factors that promote a lifestyle that people have grown up with, that are no longer cheap in other areas and that drive people to a specific region.” said she said.

“There are important suburbs near Liverpool where people who grew up in Shire, Bankstown and Revesby and who can no longer afford to live there now have easy access to infrastructure and family or related networks ,

“Potential growth across the Georges River will also be driven by the future Georges Cove Marina in Moorebank and the Liverpool Council. It has positioned Liverpool’s future as an important CBD hub that benefits everyone.”

Renato De Lucia and Ms. Anna have been living in their Pleasure Point house for four years and have just drawn up a list to “go up the street” next to their daughter.

The damned grandparents bought a house on the same street they currently live in so they could split up and build a state-of-the-art house.

There are price fluctuations in Liverpool’s blue chip suburb of Pleasure Point, but the way to top it is not to rush to make or sell a list, Mr. De Lucia.

“I went for a walk one day to see the grandchildren and the sales sign was in front of a property, so I decided to list my house,” he said.

“This would be our last home, so we did a few extra things.

“I work a lot in the eastern suburbs and the houses in the blue chip suburbs have always kept their prices, and that works in Liverpool too.”

