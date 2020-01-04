advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Crisis in midfield, and they could look at a transfer window to deal with the club situation as he has to take action for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Lonstaff.

Injuries to Scott Mactomina and controversial Paul Pogba have put some kind of crisis on the Red Devils.

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskaya, with these two key players, will have to take on midfielders Nemanja Matic, Freddie and Andreas Pereira.

Fred and Matic started their last match, the English Premier League match at Arsenal, and they both overcame midfield.

The lack of quality was evident in the middle of the park, and Solskarer must find a way to prevent the season from reaching Manchester United without a goal.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United were hoping to sign Sean Longstaff last summer but the transfer did not take place.

During a transfer window last summer, Manchester United were partially frightened of asking for £ 50million.

In the current transfer market, that fee has dropped to just £ 40 million, and the Red Devils can benefit by signing a young English midfielder.

