Barcelona midfielder Filipe Coutinho could return to the Premier League with the Brazilian international at the end of the current season, capturing the interest of a number of English clubs, including Manchester United.

Interested Premier League sides will be able to sign him only if the German champion Bavaria fails to activate the purchase option after completing a loan spell with the Bavarians.

Filipe Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on a summer loan from Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona and has spent mixed time at the Allianz Arena since moving to Germany in the summer.

Barcelona had hoped that Philippe Coutinho would be able to persuade Bayern Munich to sign him for a club loan of € 120m in the summer, with performances such as the one against Werder Bremen in the league earlier this month. sign for Germans forever.

Filipe Coutinho scored a handball and added two more at the same time, as Bayern Munich scored a 6-1 home goal against the opponents despite falling behind.

If Bayern fail to accept his permanent transfer option, Barcelona hoped the Brazilian would end up this season strong enough to recoup at least 100m euros for the 160m euros spent on his transfer last year.

In addition to Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen to sign his return to the Premier League after he had represented Liverpool for many years before leaving for Barcelona in January 2018.

