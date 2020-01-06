Liverpool face a lower league opponent in round four of the FA Cup, either in Bristol City or in Shrewsbury, after working out against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.
Fulham’s reward for losing Aston Villa on Saturday is a massive trip to Etihad Stadium against FA Cup champions Manchester City.
Should League One Tranmere get past Watford after a 3-0 draw at the weekend, there will be either Manchester United or Wolves.
Rochdale, who has also secured a replay against a high-profile team, will maintain Oxford if they can finish the job against Newcastle.
Chelsea will have to go to Hull, Leicester will have to travel to Brentford and Tottenham, if they win their replay against Middlesbrough they will be absent in Southampton.
Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his team from West Brom to the London stadium.
Arsenal or Leeds travel to Bournemouth while Norwich faces Burnley after a Premier League showdown.
Sheffield will migrate to London for the weekend after United was moved to Millwall while QPR landed on Wednesday.
Northampton, the team with the definitely lowest rank, receives Wayne Rooney and Derby.
The ties take place on the weekend from January 25th to 27th.
FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW
Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull against Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton vs. Derby
Brentford versus Leicester
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool versus Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham vs. West Brom
Burnley versus Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle versus Oxford
Portsmouth versus Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool