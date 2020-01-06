advertisement

Liverpool face a lower league opponent in round four of the FA Cup, either in Bristol City or in Shrewsbury, after working out against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Fulham’s reward for losing Aston Villa on Saturday is a massive trip to Etihad Stadium against FA Cup champions Manchester City.

Should League One Tranmere get past Watford after a 3-0 draw at the weekend, there will be either Manchester United or Wolves.

Rochdale, who has also secured a replay against a high-profile team, will maintain Oxford if they can finish the job against Newcastle.

Chelsea will have to go to Hull, Leicester will have to travel to Brentford and Tottenham, if they win their replay against Middlesbrough they will be absent in Southampton.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his team from West Brom to the London stadium.

Arsenal or Leeds travel to Bournemouth while Norwich faces Burnley after a Premier League showdown.

Sheffield will migrate to London for the weekend after United was moved to Millwall while QPR landed on Wednesday.

Northampton, the team with the definitely lowest rank, receives Wayne Rooney and Derby.

The ties take place on the weekend from January 25th to 27th.

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull against Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton vs. Derby

Brentford versus Leicester

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool versus Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham vs. West Brom

Burnley versus Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle versus Oxford

Portsmouth versus Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool

