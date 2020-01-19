advertisement

The scenes earlier as the Liverpool team bus arrives at Anfield:

Salah’s (relatively) poor record against United can be extended to Jurgen Klopp:

20% – Among the 31 teams that Jürgen Klopp have faced 10 or more times in his managerial career, his worst winning ratio is against Manchester United (20% – P10 W2 D6 L2). Susceptibility. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/Lakpw3PzgS

Mo Salah joked in an interview earlier this week that his team had lost points to Old Trafford earlier this season after missing the game with an injury.

He never scored for Liverpool against United, although he could imagine his chances against Brandon Williams / Luke Shaw.

Blimey – Some bad news for United fans. Solskjaer has just said that Rashford will probably be absent for “weeks”.

“The closer I get to kick-off, the more worried I am,” said Roy Keane on Sky, citing Luke Shaw and his wearing an “idiot hat” during the warm-up.

Elsewhere today, Leicester fell to a 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

Here’s what the table looks like before the last game of the weekend, with only 27 points behind Liverpool.

Team News

Liverpool

Fabinho and Joel Matip return to the Liverpool team, but not to their team: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue in the midfield, behind the recognizable forward trio.

There’s also no change behind Liverpool – a defense that kept six clean sheets on the rebound.

The teenager killing Everton Curtis Jones makes the bench.

🔴 NEWS FROM THE TEAM 🔴

Our line-up to face @ManUtd 👊

Manchester United

As expected – Marcus Rashford came out with a back injury. (This is what happens when you transport a whole team, etc., etc.)

It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is redeploying the back of three / five who worked rather well against Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Luke Shaw likely to be pushed into action as a center left back.

Daniel James and Anthony Martial lead the line / counterattack, with Mason Greenwood on the bench.

This is the first game of the Harry Maguire era, which takes over from the captain of Ashley Young.

🚨 NEWS FROM THE TEAM 🚨

Here is your #MUFC boot XI for #LIVMUN …

WHEN ALEX FERGUSON told Manchester United fans that their job now is to “support the new manager”, he did not mention that he was forced to sit idly by while Liverpool approved the English football throne as part of the job description.

Nevertheless, this is what seems almost certain to happen now: Liverpool have only lost two points all season and are 13 points ahead of Manchester City, second, with two games in hand.

Still, hope for United fans abounds in the fact that they are the only team to take Liverpool league points this season, and they can at least now occupy the role that Liverpool played in some years of the Ferguson dynasty: royal pain in the ass on unique occasions.

Welcome to The42’s live broadcast on Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield, which will begin at 4.30 p.m.

Team news follows in just a second….

