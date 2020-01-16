advertisement

This Sunday, Premier League leader Liverpool meet rival Manchester United, who are 27 points below in the table.

In the class there was a clear divide between Jürgen Klopp’s team, which scored 61 points in 21 games from 63 possible points, and the men of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who already lost this season in Watford, Bournemouth and Newcastle United were.

However, a bright spark for United was the form of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, an offensive duo that scored more goals than Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Rashford has to deal with the fight against the wolves in the FA Cup replay on Wednesday due to a back injury, but what about when the quartet is fully fit and how did it develop in 2019-20? We cracked the numbers to find out.

RASHFORD AND MARTIAL: FROM PROFILE TO POTENT

Salah (10) and Mane (11) have scored 21 league goals (42 percent of Liverpool’s 50 goals), while Rashford (14) and Martial (8) have scored 22 goals (61 percent of United’s 36 goals).

The success of the United duo in front of the goal is due to the ability to take great chances. Without a penalty, Rashford scored eight of his 15 big opportunities and converted 53.8 percent to 23.8 percent last season.

Martial is even more efficient with five goals out of nine big chances (55.6 percent) and both United strikers have better conversion rates than Salah (50 percent) and Mane (30 percent).

Mane had more big chances than the rest of the quartet, but after scoring 15 of his 26 big chances in the 2018-19 league campaign, he only scored six out of 20 this time.

RASHFORDS STEP FORWARD

It’s not just outside the gate where Rashford has shown improvement and has become a bigger focus of United’s attack.

The England international has an average of more hits per game (43.68 to 37.18) this season, more hits in the opponent’s box per game (5.45 to 4.81) and more goals (74) than Salah ( 66), Mane (49). or martial (40).

Rashford switched between central and broad classes last season, but is now firmly anchored to the left of United’s attack with a clear goal.

The only statistic that perhaps describes the most is that Rashford has tried an amazing 57 dribbles more than Salah this season.

Alexander-Arnold changes Salah’s role?

Last season, only four players – Eden Hazard, Wilfried Zaha, Nathan Redmond and Raheem Sterling – did more dribbles than Salahs 81, but it’s a different story in this campaign.

The Red striker made only 49 attempts – far fewer than Mane (67) – while doing fewer dribbles (23) than his team-mates Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino.

Salah led the 2018/19 Premier League (322), and this time only Sterling is ahead, but overall he had far fewer touches than Mane (764 to 1,000) after leading the Senegalese (1,820 to …) 1,807) in the previous campaign.

That could have something to do with the rise of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold leads the league (2,137) and occupies second place in the table. This shows that he and not Salah are now the focus of the attacks in Liverpool.

27 POINT DISTANCE BUT SIMILAR ATTACK STATISTICS

A look at the table suggests that there are hardly any similarities between Klopp’s runaway leader and Solskjær’s Jekyll and Hyde outfit.

However, a closer look at the numbers shows that there really was little to separate the two in many ways.

Liverpool has created 258 chances on United’s 241 and only conjured five more from the open game and ten from standard situations.

The common theory is that United are far more effective in counterattacking, but both teams scored four times after quick breaks, with Solskjær’s men reaching Liverpool’s 18 after 20 quick breaks.

A big difference between the two is the quality of the opportunities that arise. Liverpool have 56 great chances against United’s 34, indicating a clear lack of creativity in Solskjær’s ranks. Combine that with his defensive fragility (United’s four to zero against Liverpool’s eight) and it becomes clearer why the two are miles apart.

