Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

This is Aashin Prasad and I will show you the plot as it unfolds.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, mane

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bisaaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams; Fred, Matic, Andreas; James, Martial

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool can widen the gap between them and Manchester United to a whopping 30 points if they win in Anfield on Sunday in the struggle between the two most successful English clubs.

Jürgen Klopp’s men are expected to have to wait 30 years to claim the championship title. They have a lead of 14 points over defending champions Manchester City and a game in hand.

United is another 13 points behind after playing one game more than their rival and needing a strong end of the season to avoid qualifying for the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are the only team that has slowed Liverpool’s relentless march towards the Premier League.

The 1-1 draw between the teams in October was the only time the European champions lost points this season. With 20 wins in the first 21 games, it has now set a record for the five best leagues in Europe.

“Our team has a successful mindset. We always think about the next game, we don’t look too far into the future, ”said Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has conceded only one goal in his last 10 games.

“We are focusing on what is within reach at this point and are doing everything we can to ensure that we leave the pitch with a win. This has contributed to the great results this season.”

The Brazilian number one will be able to play again without conceding a goal on Sunday, with United’s top scorer Marcus Rashford a serious doubt after only taking 15 minutes in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Wolves in the FA Cup in the second half.

“I didn’t want to play it, but we needed to win. It fired backwards,” admitted Solskjaer.

