Liverpool sets standards that have never existed in English football.

With a 4-0 win against Southampton on Saturday, Liverpool prevailed in the Premier League with an unbelievable 22 point lead – the biggest advantage that a leader had at the end of a day in English history.

The first league win in 30 years is a matter of course. Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season (2003/04) is also becoming more likely with 13 games remaining.

A debate that shouldn’t be too far away is whether Jürgen Klopp’s team is the best that has ever decorated the birthplace of football. It won 100 out of a possible 102 points going back to March last year.

One thing after the other for Klopp, whose team only needs one win to secure the Champions League qualification for the next season. Another notable statistic is only available in early February.

A maximum of seven more wins are required to win the championship title in record time.

Mohamed Salah may also have set himself the goal of becoming the Premier League top scorer for the third consecutive season after scoring two late goals against Southampton and finishing 14th, three behind Jamie Vardy of Leicester. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson also scored goals.

It was also a ninth clean sheet in the last 10 league games for Liverpool, conceding only 15 goals – eight less than the second-highest team, Sheffield United.

FERNANDES DEBUT

Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut this week after moving from Sporting Lisbon, and the playmaker made a good impression in the 0-0 draw in Wolverhampton.

The Portuguese international was at the heart of most of United’s best attacks, received a free kick and played the entire game at Old Trafford.

United dropped back to sixth, a point behind Sheffield United, whose brilliant first season in the Premier League continued with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. The victory was sealed by an own goal by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who carried the ball into his own net after a corner kick.

KEPA DROPS

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, was fired by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for the game in Leicester.

Instead, Lampard relied on goal Willy Caballero, who was the oldest player at 38 years and 126 days to start a Premier League game this season.

The teams separated 3-3, an eight point gap between third-placed Leicester and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Center-back Antonio Rudiger scored two goals for Chelsea, both goals for Leicester by Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell.

WEST-HAM-CRISIS

The West Ham slump becomes a full blown crisis.

With a 3-1 draw against Brighton, West Ham fell into the relegation zone. The Hammers have only won one in the last eight games.

“I am angry and the players know I am disappointed,” said West Ham manager David Moyes, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini on December 29, but was unable to hold onto the team’s sled.

Glenn Murray scored Brighton’s 79th goal with his seventh career goal against West Ham.

BOURNEMOUTH REVIVAL

Bournemouth won his second game in a row and got out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, despite having played almost the entire second half with 10 men after Jefferson Lerma’s red card.

Everton, who also crossed the line with 10 men, won 3-2 after two goals thanks to Theo Walcott’s last minute goal in Watford.

Villa stayed in the last three, while Norwich remained in last place after a 0-0 draw in Newcastle.

