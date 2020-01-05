advertisement

Merseyside outfit Liverpool shocked by rumors that Spanish giants Real are interested in star striker Sadio Mane and the Reds are already looking for a possible Senegalese replacement.

The likes of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and England youngster ad adon Sancho could potentially replace Sadio Mane.

Timo Werner has been on the transfer list for Premier League teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United and West London to Chelsea.

The little German has scored 23 goals this season, including 18 goals in 17 league games.

Timo Werner and Yadon Sancho are two of the best players in the German Bundesliga.

The international owner of the English club Sancho has found the back of the net 12 times, plus 13 goals.

In other news, Liverpool are in the market for a new left-back to defend as a replacement for Andy Robertson, and that led them to Max Clark, who is England’s best left-back in European football.

He plays for the Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem and has scored one goal in just 17 games and provided three more times.

Max Clark could have been the man to replace the former backup at Alberto Moreno’s club.

James Miller has always been an ally of Andy Robertson.

