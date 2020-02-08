advertisement

Liverpool currently play a prominent role in the Premier League, but some of its out-of-field players are doing pretty well too.

Jordan Henderson’s wife Rebecca gave birth to a boy today, while Mo Salah’s wife Maggie also had a baby. It’s a bit of a coincidence in itself, but it’s not the most remarkable thing about births.

Both children were born nine months and one day after Liverpool’s impressive Champions League comeback against Barcelona in Anfield. We leave it up to you to make the connection between the two.

Jeff Stelling sure found everything at Sky Sports this afternoon:

🗓 – 07/05/19 – Liverpool is celebrating one of the greatest comebacks of all time when it came 4-0 to Barcelona in the Champions League final

🗓 – 9 months and 1 day later …

Baby news from the #LFC Camp! 👶 pic.twitter.com/WoB1MNUshr

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2020

Congratulations to Jordan Henderson and his wife Rebecca, who gave birth to a little boy today, nothing unusual.

The birth comes nine months and a day after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona in Anfield.

Mo Salah’s wife Maggie also gave birth to a baby today, nine months and a day later.

You couldn’t make it up. Congratulations to both of you!

James Milner also gave it a kick.

Origi assist 👍🏼 #cornertakenquickly https://t.co/bnnOxrqz5D

– James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 8, 2020

Both players are in fantastic shape at the moment. Mo Salah was clinically on goal and scored four goals in his last three games. During this time, he also registered an assistant.

Jordan Henderson has been named PFA Player of the Year favorite as he continues to play a talismanic role in Liverpool midfield.

Jürgen Klopp hopes that these nightly feedings will not affect their shape too much.

