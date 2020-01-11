advertisement

During Liverpool’s winter transfer window in January this year, Liverpool offered an exchange deal under January transfer window, according to the latest Turkish media reports.

According to a special publication by Karadeniz Gazetesi, Liverpool have offered a € 10million loan to Loris Karius for Turkey’s highly rated striker Ugurkan Kakir.

Since the start of last season, Loris Karius has borrowed from the Turkish Super League giants Besiktas, and he has been able to maintain his impressive performances at the club despite a poor start.

The German goalkeeper is in his second season at Besiktas because he is a senior at Liverpool, and the Reds suspect his club will pay him the amount he needs, and this has led him to offer an offer to replace him at a younger age and for the more athletic Kakir. From 23.

It would be difficult to secure his signature from his native Trabzonspor club as he has been on the deal for nearly four years.

He would be absurd for Liverpool’s Alison Becker if the goalkeeper moved to Anfield.

Loris Karius has been with Liverpool since the club signed him in 2017 from German side Mainz 05.

