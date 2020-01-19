advertisement

Liverpool extended their lead over the Premier League to 16 points and their lead over Manchester United to 30 points when Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored a 2-0 win over their historic rival in Anfield.

The 13th consecutive win since the two teams last met at Old Trafford in October continues Liverpool’s tireless struggle for the first championship title in 30 years, while United are still five points behind the first four in fifth place.

Liverpool also have a game in hand for the next challenger, Manchester City, and could have been more comfortable than the winner after two goals were eliminated in the first half and a lot of clear chances went astray.

United is the only team to take Premier League points from the European champions this season, but it rarely looked as if lightning would strike twice if the host took the lead after 14 minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s schedule was canceled with a simple equalization when Van Dijk climbed the highest to play the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Norwegian had withdrawn with a five, Luke Shaw had to defeat as the third center-back, and only one major challenge from the former Southampton left-back prevented Sadio Mane from remaining a moment when he met Roberto Firminos.

Van Dijk celebrates Liverpool’s lead against Manchester United. – GETTY IMAGES

Jürgen Klopp’s men had the ball twice before the break, but VAR and the offside flag saved United to keep the goal.

First, Firmino’s brilliant hit was ruled out when Van Dijk was punished with David de Gea after a VAR review for an aerial challenge.

After a brilliant steep pass from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum had passed the Spaniard, but the Dutchman was offside.

The injured top scorer Marcus Rashford failed in the first 40 minutes due to Anthony Martial’s shot.

Moments later, when Andreas Pereira was unable to expand to flip Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s ball over the face of the goal, it could have easily fit against the course of the game.

At the other end, De Gea had an important surgery before the break when he saved his feet from Manes-driven efforts.

Rashford meets “Weeks” and meets Man Utd

United were even more lucky at the start of the second half when Salah shot from close range before Jordan Henderson slammed a shot from the post.

But Liverpool’s failure to put the game to bed could have cost her when Martial went beyond United’s best chance just before the hour with Pereira.

Just like last weekend’s 1-0 win at Tottenham, Liverpool was tired in the last 20 minutes. Klopp had to withdraw Mane and Firmino to strengthen the midfield.

However, the host remained clean sheets for the seventh consecutive time in all competitions and made another big step towards the title when Salah practically secured the three points with the last kick of the game.

The Egyptian was picked out by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and ran from his own half before landing under De Gea.

