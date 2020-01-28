advertisement

Football clubs and players across the country donate jerseys in memory of Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old midfielder died in an assault in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday, January 25.

He died just before 6 p.m. later that day in the hospital, where he was receiving treatment for an alleged skull fracture. Nottinghamshire police have since opened an investigation into the murder.

Now, Mr. Sinnott’s brother, Tom, has appealed to clubs to donate shirts with “Sinnott 25” on the back. The shirts will be displayed at his funeral before being donated to Sports Relief.

Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Tom said: “From everyone around, he was the best person I have ever known. The funny thing about me and Jord is that as brothers you would expect that we were fighting all the time, but we never had a fight, never raised voices to each other.

“He loved football so much.

“I said to myself and I said to my mom and Kelly for his funeral that I wanted the teams he was playing for to be suspended for the funeral because we want to remember everything that’s good about him. Then , the idea snowballed.

“Kelly had a great idea to create a WhatsApp group with all of Jord’s friends in the community and they all got together.

“In less than an hour, the guys said they got all of the Premier League, Championship, League one, League two, Scottish and non-league teams.

“It’s overwhelming and absolutely great. We then said after the funeral that we wanted them all to go to Sports Relief as a donation on behalf of Jord so he could go to other kids around the world. “

The jersey donated teams to date are Manchester City, Liverpool, Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Walsall and Accrington Stanley.

While players like Manchester United and England international defender Harry Maguire and Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have pledged to send their clubs’ jerseys.

Photos of the shirts are posted on the Twitter account @JordanShirts and the Instagram page @ jordansinnottshirts25.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Northern Premier League game between Matlock Town and Grantham Town has been postponed.

Matlock Town tweeted: “Due to the tragic loss of Jordan Sinnott this weekend, tonight’s game against Grantham Town is DISABLED and a new date will be set when possible.”

Elsewhere, another of Mr. Sinnott’s former clubs, Alfreton Town, plans to keep a minute of silence when they face Gloucester City at home tonight.

A club tweet reads: “A minute of silence will be observed for Jordan Sinnott and we thank the football community and all those who have sent us overwhelming messages of support.”

Detectives investigating the fatal assault on Mr. Sinnott have arrested a 21-year-old man and continue to interrogate two other suspects.

Nottinghamshire police also said that a 20-year-old man had been released without charge after being arrested in connection with an investigation into the death.

Detective Inspector Rob Routledge, who is now directing the investigation, said: “I want to thank the public again for responding to our calls and I continue to encourage everyone who saw anything Saturday night to manifest.

“Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so please speak to us if you know anything about what happened.”

Anyone with information that could facilitate the investigation is asked to contact the police at 101.

