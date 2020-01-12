advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool passed a tough test in their search for invincibility in the Premier League when they defeated a brave Tottenham team 1-0. The Reds, who had won a first division title since 1990, came one step closer to Arsenal’s success in the first half of 2003/04 thanks to Roberto Firminos.

They took 12 wins and they have been unbeaten in their last 38 games since January 3, 2019 – a period in which they have won an astonishing 104 points. This loss to Manchester City was crucial in last season’s title race, but it will be a miracle that after 21 games with a 20th win, they will continue to leave everything behind.

It’s no shame to lose against this Liverpool side, but Spurs was worth a point when they asked Jürgen Klopp’s men tough questions after the break. They had two great chances of a draw and what they would have wanted Harry Kane to do when Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso inexplicably missed the goal. For Jose Mourinho, however, it was a direct loss to the league and, apart from injuries, the first four look tough with nine points behind Chelsea.

Tottenham’s Serge Aurier controls the ball under pressure from Jordan Henderson. Photo: Getty Images

Mourinho said before the game that only two people – he and his press officer – believed Spurs could win, but he had a plan that gave 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga his first defense appearance in the Premier League. Tanganga justified his surprising selection by less than two minutes when he scored a brilliant goal-saving block on the line after Firmino tried to score after a clean game. The hosts were a bit lucky when Firmino’s follow-up rattled and they shot a guard while fleeing backwards.

Without Harry Kane, who tweeted during the game to say that his surgery had gone well because of a possible thigh injury, Spurs had to find different ways to attack, and both Son and Lucas Moura had chances after striking the wing, but hers Radar was off.

Liverpool took control and Virgil van Dijk missed a good chance. Although Tanganga had been impressive, Firmino trained him for a brilliant start. The Brazilian knew that a duel was imminent and made a nice turn before scoring his seventh goal of the season in the league. It looked threatening to Spurs, but they came alive with a rousing feat in the second half. They were far more creative when Son attempted a deflection while Serge Aurier shot directly at Allison.

Liverpool posed a threat to the break, but it was Spurs that put pressure on them and they had two golden chances to equalize. The first was put on a plate in the 75th minute when Moura played it, but the South Korean shot from 12 meters. Mourinho’s men went on and seven minutes later landed an even better chance at Lo Celso’s feet, but somehow he managed to steer Aurier’s cross from the six yard box. Erik Lamela and Son tested Allison again, but Liverpool got through in a too familiar way.

