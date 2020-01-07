advertisement

Arsenal have learned of the transfer cost needed to sign Norwich City defender Max Aaron for other clubs, too, following in the footsteps of the young England right-back.

The Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal, as well as other interested clubs, will have to pay £ 30m for Max Aarons, who is impressed as the first choice for a struggling Premier League squad.

Max Aarons is one of the league’s best right-backs at this time, and he has signed for Everton, West Ham United and Tottenham.

Arsenal will have to act quickly on Max Aarons, or risk other clubs slapping the player who has played five times for the England Under-21 team.

Aarons made his debut at Norwich City last season at the English Premier League, where he impressed and helped the Canaries secure the Premier League promotion this season before being named Young Player of the Year.

He recently turned 20 and has a long-term contract until 2024 to renew his deal last season.

Arsenal desperately need first-choice support Hector Bellerin is still struggling to recover after a long-term injury, which forced him to miss most of 2019.

