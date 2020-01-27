advertisement

Liverpool will play Chelsea in round five of the FA Cup if there is a repeat with Shrewsbury Town.

Premier League leaders Jürgen Klopp made a 2-2 draw against the third division side on Sunday.

The Reds are expected to survive the Anfield repeat, but in the past 16 they face a tricky test if they take a trip to Stamford Bridge to compete with Frank Lampard’s blues.

advertisement

Holder Manchester City was given a tie on Wednesday with championship chaser Sheffield, while Manchester United renewed acquaintance with record scorer Wayne Rooney if his team from Derby County defeated fourth-rate Northampton Town in a repeat.

There will be a Premier League tie regardless of who contests the match between Tottenham and Southampton, the winner, Norwich City, who is at risk of relegation.

Arsenal, who won the competition thirteen times in record time, can secure their place in the fifth round on Monday with a win in Bournemouth, whose southern coast neighbor Portsmouth is waiting for the winner.

The tie of the fifth round will be played from March 2nd to 5th without repetition.

Draw completely:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading / Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea against Shrewsbury Town / Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle United / Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City / Birmingham City

Northampton Town / Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton / Tottenham v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth / Arsenal

advertisement