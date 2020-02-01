advertisement

It’s easy to forget now, but there was a time when James McCarthy was one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football. After appearing at Hamilton Academical at the age of 15, only a few young people were very popular at the time.

Barcelona was interested in him at one point, while all the major clubs in England were considering a deal for the then underage Irish international. This was not just paper talk.

There was real interest in a player who made his first team debut a few days before his 16th birthday. He would shine even further after Hamilton’s promotion to the Scottish premier class, with Liverpool perhaps showing the strongest intention to get the player on board.

The Athletic’s James Pearce recounted how McCarthy was on trial for the current European champion and even played a friendly on the club’s training ground. He would also produce a flashy moment while on Merseyside.

A source near Liverpool’s transfer shops told The Athletic:

James McCarthy, who played for Hamilton as a teenager, came to Melwood and played in a game behind closed doors.

He chipped Jerzy Dudek from a distance of 35 meters. It wasn’t very expensive, but the club would not approve it.

The academy’s then head of recruitment, Malcolm Elias, believed that Liverpool already had better players in the club’s books.

This must have happened before Dudek left the club in summer 2007. McCarthy will sign for Wigan Atheltic in 2009 for a fee of £ 1.2 million.

While it may be discussed how much they missed on this occasion, this is an indication of Liverpool’s transfer mistake at the time. They have repeatedly sniffed at talented players due to poor organization, cooperation, and refusal to pay reasonable fees.

He was not the only Irish international mentioned in the play. Pearce also recalls that Liverpool was keen to sign Damien Duff in the summer of 2003 but were unable to meet Chelsea’s £ 17m offer while the club tried to lure Shay Given from Aston Villa in 2013 ,

