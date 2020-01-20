advertisement

LIVERPOOL, England – Mohamed Salah tore off his Liverpool jersey at an icy Anfield after beating Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday in added time.

The wait has taken 30 years, but Liverpool fans are no longer worried because their team is 16 points ahead of the Premier League summit.

“Now you will believe us,” they sang.

It took Salah to get to the end of Alisson’s inspired long ball and the final whistle was approaching for the Liverpool title party. The remaining four months of the season were over.

Although Liverpool had only a narrow lead in added time after Virgil van Dijk’s header in the 14th minute from the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold, United’s ineffective attack meant that this victory was never questioned.

Even if Liverpool are unbeaten in 22 rounds and there is a game in hand, players are not as optimistic as their fans when they declare the title done.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about it, but we won’t,” said Van Dijk. “We can’t and we won’t be in the squad. It’s one game at a time.”

Liverpool could even afford to rule out two goals, including Roberto Firmino’s curling goal in preparation for Van Dijk’s foul on United goalkeeper David de Gea. Salah also fired a shot and captain Jordan Henderson hit the post.

“You have to find a way and we have,” said Van Dijk. “We had to put everything at risk and conceded another goal to make me happy.”

Liverpool are approaching a 19th English title, one behind the record United has had with 13 Premier League wins under Alex Ferguson.

But it is United’s neighbor, Manchester City, that is closest to Liverpool but still far away. In the ailing title defense, he is 16 points behind in second place.

United is fifth, 30 points behind Liverpool.

“They had moments when they played football,” said Klopp about United. “But it’s not too often.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjær could not blame his United players, although he struggled to prevail against the lead.

“The players gave everything they had,” said the United coach. “Engagement is not an issue at all.”

United’s mission is to close the five-point gap in fourth place in the Champions League.

“There were times when we took the game with us and created opportunities, great opportunities,” said Solskjær. “We then send everyone up to get the balance and they have the goal.

“They underlined their authority in the game, rightly lead the league and are the most direct team in the league. They put you under pressure and you have to concentrate on your back. “

