advertisement

Predicting the European champions, Liverpool are planning to impose sanctions on the sale of Brazilian player Allan de Sousa Rodriguez, who is now taking a loan at Fluminensen during the best flight of Brazilian football.

Alan has been unable to show Liverpool fans his quality mainly due to work permit issues, and this prompted him to spend his entire Reds career on loan away from the club.

The 22-year-old has yet to leave one pitch since joining the club in 2015.

advertisement

He has played for Finnish top-club HJK Helsinki, Belgian Saint-Trudeau, German capital Herta Berlin, Cyprus top flight club Apollo Limassol and Frankfurt’s Eintracht Club in Germany.

Alan did not make much of a breakthrough at these clubs, and then received a loan at Fluminense club Serie A in Brazil, where he regained his form, thereby capturing the interest of other Brazilian sides.

In addition to Fluminense wanting to sign him permanently, Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte says that the likes of Atletico Miniero and Sao Paulo also want a player.

It turned out that Atletico Minier wants to sign him for £ 2.7m, which could be a significant increase to the £ 500,000 transfer fee he has spent.

The post Liverpool are set to sign 22-year-old playmakers January first appeared on Thewistle.

advertisement