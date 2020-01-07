advertisement

The Spanish club have announced the future of French striker Ousmane Dembele.

This is according to Spanish news platform El Desmarque, which says that Barcelona have decided to sell Dembele if they can get most of his transfer price.

Liverpool could have been one of the clubs that fired Osman Dembele from Barcelona this summer with manager Jurgen Klopp with manager Jurgen Klopp known for being a big fan of the player.

advertisement

Klopp tried and failed to sign Osman Dembele when the player left Rennes in the 2016 Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the French Ligue 1 outfit.

Manchester United players will be signed in January

The final decision on Paul Pogba was revealed

The 25-goal midfielder has a long-term future at Liverpool

He had only one year of experience at Borussia Dortmund before Barcelona recalled him to become one of the most expensive footballers at 140 million euros.

Only three players in the history of world football are more expensive than Ousmane Dembele, but he has not paid that high price mainly because of his constant injury.

Only Neymar and Kilian Mbabe (Paris Saint-Germain PSG) plus Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona’s rent in Bayern Munich) cost more than Ousmane Dembele.

The report said that Barcelona would make deals to leave Dembele’s club if they could get 100 million euros for him.

The post Liverpool On Alert As Prolific Winger Set For Be Sold first appeared on Thewistle.

advertisement