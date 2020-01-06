advertisement

The new year has arrived and you know what it means – overworked goals, diets, and fitness classes. For those looking to make long-term health and lifestyle changes, the new year often brings severe headaches and sighs. With a range of discounted memberships, new training styles and required contracts, you can easily lose the noise and be ashamed of making the important health changes needed to live a higher quality of life.

LIVE WELL is a medical fitness clinic based on the belief that exercise is medicine. With locations across BC, including two in the North Delta and Surrey, their evidence-based programs are designed to help those struggling with health issues such as overweight, diabetes, hypertension or heart disease. It is also ideal for those who take a proactive approach to their health to avoid health problems along the way.

advertisement

Members come to the LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic for many reasons – lose weight, lower cholesterol, improve blood pressure, have more energy or combat stress. No matter who you are or where you came from, you will find an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIC0gGwX1Gc [/ embed]

But how is it done? We asked four North Delta and Surrey residents to share how the LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic has changed their lives.

Specialized training programs in a supervised environment

“I joined LIVE WELL because I needed a workout program that would help alleviate the chronic pain of fibromyalgia and arthritis and help my body move with more freedom,” says member Connie Godfrey. “My program is based on the exercises my body needs to heal and become stronger as I track and monitor my progress.”

Connie has been at LIVE WELL for two years and now attends the newly opened North Delta Clinic. At 50, her health is more important to her than ever before.

“Extremely fun, knowledgeable and caring staff takes time to check in with each member on a personal level. The clinics are staffed with highly trained and educated Clinical Exercise Physiologists and Kinesiologists, and the sessions are fully supervised, so you know you are in a safe space where your program is designed for your medical history and health goals. “

But there is more here than exercises!

“I was able to use the tools I gained through my emotional recovery, to push myself forward in my physical healing through exercises in LIVE WELL. I also have a much better balance, more confidence and I feel better afterwards exercise. “

As part of their clinically focused approach to wellness, LIVE WELL also offers healthy eating tips, with on-site health coaches sharing the roles that nutrition plays in a healthy lifestyle.

“The responsibility of having a health coach keeps me honest and true about the foods I eat and the level of my activity,” says Connie.

The power of community

Cecilia Valenzuela joined the LIVE WELL location in Surrey in 2017, enjoying workouts designed for her unique health and fitness needs. Given her abilities and limitations, her routines constantly evolve with her changing health.

“I have chronic and painful joint issues due to Lupus and Fibromyalgia. I also had liver failure in 2013 and kidney failure and pneumonia with collapsed bilateral lungs in 2016. I couldn’t laugh either. I needed an exercise program. created for my health challenges. “

Today, Cecilia’s regular exercise program has made her pain more manageable, reducing the number of flares and hospital visits.

She has seen other health benefits, too. “I’m more flexible and my cardiovascular health has improved. I could only walk five minutes and now I’m walking for an hour. My strength has increased, I’ve lost weight and reduced my waist measurements and my waist by four inches!”

Often members join the program as a couple or with a friend. Whether it’s someone you already know or a friend you make joining, it’s just a part of the integrated support network in the LIVE WELL community. In fact, just a year after Cecilia joined, her husband Victor also joined LIVE WELL in Surrey.

“I had three car accidents, the last one was in 2018. My memory is still affected and I have chronic neck pain in my back,” Victor says. Since joining the program, he’s seen improvements in his level of pain, strength, and flexibility.

For Victor, security and surveillance are essential. “My Clinical Exercise Physiologist challenges me to do more and I know the exercises he describes are safe. I like the attention I get from the staff and I trust their advice.”

Working with your doctor

After reading about LIVE WELL’s clinical approach to health, Qamrul Mohamed joined as a member of the North Delta even before that clinic opened last spring.

“My clinical team at LIVE WELL tracks such things as blood pressure, weight, heart rate and body measurements. After an initial evaluation at the beginning of the program, regular assessments let me see the real positive changes that are happening in my body. “

Qamrul’s progress is regularly reported to her family doctor. In fact, LIVE WELL works closely with member physicians to create improved plans for their health – a truly unique and powerful feature of the program.

“The positive atmosphere and culture of support and encouragement all help me achieve my overall health vision: To improve my health and live the best quality of life I can,” Qamrul explains.

Keeps what keeps Qamrul on LIVE WELL? “The hospitality staff, their genuine concern for my well-being and their expertise. Today, I can garden for longer periods without back pain. I lose weight, have more energy during the day and feel good about myself. “

Whether you are trying to lose weight, lower your cholesterol or blood pressure, or just want to get healthier, the LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic can help. But because of their attentive care, the LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic only accepts 300 members at each new clinic, so whether you’re in the North Delta or Surrey, act fast!

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

Qamrul Mohamed joined LIVE WELL Delta North before the clinic even opened its doors! She loves gardening and comes to LIVE WELL for prevention and for the community.

LIVE WELL member Connie Godfrey appreciates the fun, knowledgeable staff who take the time to sign up with each member on a personal level.

advertisement