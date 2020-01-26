advertisement

9 minutes ago

Galway 1-15 Westmeath 0-9

Galway led the start of the day at Pearse Stadium. Conor Whelan grabbed the goal from Shane O’Neill’s side.

11 minutes ago

We are back and running as the first Sunday of the league season begins this afternoon.

We will have live updates from the two main football divisions, as well as high-level launch action. We will also have half-time and full-time scores for football divisions 3 and 4.

Here are the matches taking place this afternoon:

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Tyrone v Meath, 2 p.m.

Galway v Monaghan, 2.30 p.m.

Division 2

Westmeath v Clare, 2 p.m.

Roscommon v Laois, 2 p.m.

Kildare v Fermanagh, 2.30 p.m.

Division 3

Longford v Louth, 2 p.m.

Tipperary v Down, 2 p.m.

Division 4

Antrim v Wexford, 2 p.m.

London v Sligo, 2 p.m.

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 Group A

Galway v Westmeath, 12:30 p.m.

Waterford v Cork, 2 p.m.

Division 1 Group B

Clare v Carlow, 2 p.m.

Kilkenny v Dublin, 2 p.m.

