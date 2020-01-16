advertisement

A large tree has fallen and blocks the sidewalk of a main Derby road.

Witnesses say that several police cars are currently at the scene of the incident, at London Road, near the city center.

The tree is said to have come down from the former Derby Royal Infirmary site.

In November, BJD Investors and Developers submitted a planning request to Derby city council to build nearly 800 homes on the eight-acre site.

Our reporter Ben Lyons is on the scene.

Follow our live updates below.

