Leicestershire can expect very heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow as the Ciara storm hits the UK.

The wind is expected to begin to strengthen in the county from 6 p.m. this evening, with gusts up to 70 mph tomorrow.

The heavy rains are expected to start around 6 am tomorrow.

We report live the period before the Ciara storm and the storm itself. The updates are below.

