A6 in Allestree blocked by a fallen tree

The Allestree A6 is blocked by a fallen tree, just reported a motorist. The driver said it looked like the tree had just fallen because it had left traces in the falling snow.

He stated that the incident occurred just before the Ford Lane junction and that traffic was in both directions. The Allestree A6 is blocked by a fallen tree, just reported a motorist.

Travel website Waze reports that the journey time between the A6 junction with the A38 and Ford Lane is eight minutes at an average speed of five miles per hour.

In the opposite direction, Waze says there is “moderate traffic” from Little Eaton to Darley Abbey in Burley Hill.

